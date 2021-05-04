James Hambro & Partners Buys 21,477 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for approximately 2.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Allegion were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

