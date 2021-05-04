Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. HEICO’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

