Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

