Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $780.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $495.55 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,780 shares of company stock worth $26,987,343. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.