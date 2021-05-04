AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

