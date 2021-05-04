Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 657 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.