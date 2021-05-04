Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several research firms have commented on ALDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.