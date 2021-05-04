Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $880.97 million, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

