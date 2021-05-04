BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

