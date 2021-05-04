Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 11,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,646. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

