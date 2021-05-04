AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,291 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

