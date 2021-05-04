Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.