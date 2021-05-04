BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,493 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

