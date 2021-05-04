New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.88. 46,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,334. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

