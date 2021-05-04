JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,099 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 72,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

