Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BCE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,967,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,292. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

