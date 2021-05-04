Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $45,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

