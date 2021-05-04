WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,838 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.