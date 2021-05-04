WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,303 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

