WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 431 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

