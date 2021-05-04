2,905 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

