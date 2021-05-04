WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,784 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 153,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.