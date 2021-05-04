WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 354 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

