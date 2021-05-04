Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

ABC opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

