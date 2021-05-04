Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

