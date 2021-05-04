Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

