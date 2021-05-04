DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.