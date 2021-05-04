LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on LENSAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

