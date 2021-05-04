OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

