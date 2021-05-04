Short Interest in Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declines By 25.0%

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NOBH stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Nobility Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

