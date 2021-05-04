Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FN stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

