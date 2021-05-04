Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

NYSE BCEI opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $703.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

A number of research firms have commented on BCEI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

