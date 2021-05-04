Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Freddie Mac has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

