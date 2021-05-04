Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

