Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 458 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

