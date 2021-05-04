Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 385.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

