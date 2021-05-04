Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

