The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $2,444,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

NYSE:GS opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

