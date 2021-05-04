Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 31,705 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. Coastal Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Coastal Financial worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCB opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

