Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

