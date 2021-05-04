Streamr Market Capitalization Reaches $165.63 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $165.63 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

