0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, 0x has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $177.74 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

