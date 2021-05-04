Morgan Stanley Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 43.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

