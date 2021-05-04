Morgan Stanley Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 43.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34.
In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
