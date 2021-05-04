PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0011

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $192,046.10 and approximately $108.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.