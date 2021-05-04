AmonD (AMON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,387.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $67,387.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 75.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00274729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.53 or 0.01163864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,631.75 or 1.01946257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

