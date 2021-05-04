Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post $740,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910,000.00 and the lowest is $570,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $24.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

LMNL stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

