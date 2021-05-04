Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

