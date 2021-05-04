Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 22,452 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up 4.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BorgWarner worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

