RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $34.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.