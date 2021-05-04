Genesis Vision Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $48.41 million and $2.69 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $10.94 or 0.00019563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00078180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.00897235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.66 or 0.10394652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00102069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.